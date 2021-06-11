Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 3 2 2 8
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Mancini dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .278
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Valaika 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .188
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 9 4 4 8
Margot rf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .240
Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Brosseau 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .189
Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .194
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Zunino c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .215
Baltimore 002 000 000_2 3 0
Tampa Bay 001 200 10x_4 9 1

E_Yarbrough (1). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santander (11), Kiermaier (6). HR_Mancini (12), off Yarbrough; Lowe (11), off Akin. RBIs_Mancini 2 (47), Margot 2 (35), Lowe 2 (27). SB_Lowe (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Santander); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino 2, Arozarena). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 11.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Galvis, Valaika, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin, L, 0-1 4 5 3 3 3 2 95 4.12
Wells 2 2 0 0 0 3 27 3.99
Sulser 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 26 1.96
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.93
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, W, 4-3 6 3 2 0 0 6 79 3.62
Kittredge, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.48
Feyereisen, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 0.93
Fairbanks, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.20

WP_Akin, Sulser.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:54. A_6,211 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers