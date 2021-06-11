Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Valaika 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.194
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|000_2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|10x_4
|9
|1
E_Yarbrough (1). LOB_Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santander (11), Kiermaier (6). HR_Mancini (12), off Yarbrough; Lowe (11), off Akin. RBIs_Mancini 2 (47), Margot 2 (35), Lowe 2 (27). SB_Lowe (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle, Santander); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino 2, Arozarena). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Galvis, Valaika, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, L, 0-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|95
|4.12
|Wells
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|3.99
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|1.96
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, W, 4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|79
|3.62
|Kittredge, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.48
|Feyereisen, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|0.93
|Fairbanks, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.20
WP_Akin, Sulser.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:54. A_6,211 (25,000).
