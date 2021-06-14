Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|3
|12
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.292
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|2
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|García 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|011_5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
E_Wendle (4), Ruiz (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Arozarena (11), Walls (5), García (8), Anderson (11), Mendick (2). HR_Meadows (15), off Lynn; Lowe (12), off Lynn; Arozarena (9), off Crochet. RBIs_Meadows 2 (50), Lowe (30), Arozarena (35), Goodwin (6). CS_Walls (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Phillips); Chicago 2 (Abreu, Mercedes). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mendick. GIDP_Walls, Eaton.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Walls, Choi); Chicago 1 (Mendick, Abreu).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|53
|2.66
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.84
|Feyereisen, W, 3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.77
|Castillo, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.81
|Fairbanks, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.06
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 7-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|103
|1.51
|Crochet
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|0.81
|Ruiz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.12
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:46. A_18,024 (40,615).
