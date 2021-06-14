Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 4 3 12
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .201
Arozarena lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .292
Meadows dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .291
Walls ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .191
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 1 2 11
Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .302
Goodwin cf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .333
Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .154
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218
García 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Mendick 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Tampa Bay 201 000 011_5 9 1
Chicago 002 000 000_2 5 1

E_Wendle (4), Ruiz (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Arozarena (11), Walls (5), García (8), Anderson (11), Mendick (2). HR_Meadows (15), off Lynn; Lowe (12), off Lynn; Arozarena (9), off Crochet. RBIs_Meadows 2 (50), Lowe (30), Arozarena (35), Goodwin (6). CS_Walls (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Phillips); Chicago 2 (Abreu, Mercedes). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mendick. GIDP_Walls, Eaton.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Lowe, Walls, Choi); Chicago 1 (Mendick, Abreu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 4 3 2 2 1 6 53 2.66
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.84
Feyereisen, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.77
Castillo, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.81
Fairbanks, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.06
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 7-2 6 6 3 3 3 8 103 1.51
Crochet 2 1 1 1 0 2 27 0.81
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 3.12

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:46. A_18,024 (40,615).

Sports News

