Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 31 2 5 1
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Arozarena lf 4 2 2 1 Goodwin cf 3 0 1 1
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0
Meadows dh 4 1 1 2 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Walls ss 3 1 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 García 3b 3 1 1 0
Phillips rf 4 0 1 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 201 000 011 5
Chicago 002 000 000 2

E_Wendle (4), Ruiz (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Arozarena (11), Walls (5), García (8), Anderson (11), Mendick (2). HR_Meadows (15), Lowe (12), Arozarena (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 3 2 2 1 6
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Feyereisen W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lynn L,7-2 6 6 3 3 3 8
Crochet 2 1 1 1 0 2
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:46. A_18,024 (40,615).

