Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|011
|—
|5
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Wendle (4), Ruiz (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Arozarena (11), Walls (5), García (8), Anderson (11), Mendick (2). HR_Meadows (15), Lowe (12), Arozarena (9).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feyereisen W,3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L,7-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Crochet
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:46. A_18,024 (40,615).
