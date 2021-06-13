Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|40x
|—
|7
E_Hays (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Arozarena (8). SB_Walls (3). S_Galvis (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,4-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Lakins Sr.
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Valdez
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Fleming W,6-4
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wisler H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Wacha (Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:48. A_9,101 (25,000).
