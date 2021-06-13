On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 1 2 1 Totals 33 7 10 7
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 5 1 2 0
Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Mountcastle dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Hays cf 2 1 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 4
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 4 1 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 1 2 0
Valaika 2b 3 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 3 2
Phillips cf 1 1 0 0
Baltimore 010 000 000 1
Tampa Bay 001 200 40x 7

E_Hays (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Arozarena (8). SB_Walls (3). S_Galvis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,4-4 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 3
Lakins Sr. 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2
Tampa Bay
Wacha 2 2 1 1 1 0
Fleming W,6-4 4 0 0 0 1 3
Wisler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wacha (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:48. A_9,101 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers