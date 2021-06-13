Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 1 2 1 Totals 33 7 10 7 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 Margot rf 5 1 2 0 Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 3 0 0 0 Meadows ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Hays cf 2 1 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 4 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 Lowe lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 1 2 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 3 2 Phillips cf 1 1 0 0

Baltimore 010 000 000 — 1 Tampa Bay 001 200 40x — 7

E_Hays (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 7. HR_Arozarena (8). SB_Walls (3). S_Galvis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Zimmermann L,4-4 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 3 Lakins Sr. 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2

Tampa Bay Wacha 2 2 1 1 1 0 Fleming W,6-4 4 0 0 0 1 3 Wisler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2 Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Wacha (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:48. A_9,101 (25,000).

