Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|12
|
|Santana cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.123
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.324
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|6
|7
|9
|9
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.202
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.231
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.195
|Boston
|100
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|000
|30x_8
|6
|0
E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), off Richards; Zunino (15), off Richards; Lowe (14), off Andriese. RBIs_Bogaerts (43), Vázquez (29), Meadows 2 (52), Zunino 2 (32), Lowe 3 (35). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Bogaerts (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Santana, Renfroe, Devers, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Choi, Arozarena). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Choi.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 4-5
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|54
|4.74
|Workman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|2.00
|Rios
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|4.50
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.20
|Andriese
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|5
|37
|5.56
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 6-2
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|97
|3.52
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.27
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|17
|3.27
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.93
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored_Workman 3-0, Thompson 1-1. HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).
