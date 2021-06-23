Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 6 12
Santana cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .123
Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .286
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .306
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 1 2 0 .324
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .282
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 6 7 9 9
Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .202
Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Franco ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .286
Meadows dh 3 1 2 2 2 1 .231
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .287
Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Phillips cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .195
Boston 100 000 010_2 6 1
Tampa Bay 230 000 30x_8 6 0

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), off Richards; Zunino (15), off Richards; Lowe (14), off Andriese. RBIs_Bogaerts (43), Vázquez (29), Meadows 2 (52), Zunino 2 (32), Lowe 3 (35). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Bogaerts (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Santana, Renfroe, Devers, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Choi, Arozarena). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Choi.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 4-5 1 2-3 3 5 4 4 0 54 4.74
Workman 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 23 2.00
Rios 2 0 0 0 1 2 33 4.50
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.20
Andriese 2 2 3 3 1 5 37 5.56
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 6-2 5 3 1 1 5 5 97 3.52
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.27
Springs 1 1 1 1 1 2 17 3.27
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.93
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 3-0, Thompson 1-1. HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).

