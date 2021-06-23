Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 6 12 Santana cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .123 Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .286 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .306 Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 1 2 0 .324 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 6 7 9 9 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .202 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .286 Meadows dh 3 1 2 2 2 1 .231 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .287 Margot rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Phillips cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .200 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .195

Boston 100 000 010_2 6 1 Tampa Bay 230 000 30x_8 6 0

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), off Richards; Zunino (15), off Richards; Lowe (14), off Andriese. RBIs_Bogaerts (43), Vázquez (29), Meadows 2 (52), Zunino 2 (32), Lowe 3 (35). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Bogaerts (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Santana, Renfroe, Devers, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Choi, Arozarena). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Choi.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 4-5 1 2-3 3 5 4 4 0 54 4.74 Workman 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 23 2.00 Rios 2 0 0 0 1 2 33 4.50 Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.20 Andriese 2 2 3 3 1 5 37 5.56

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 6-2 5 3 1 1 5 5 97 3.52 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.27 Springs 1 1 1 1 1 2 17 3.27 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.93 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.49

Inherited runners-scored_Workman 3-0, Thompson 1-1. HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).

