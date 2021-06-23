Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 8 6 7 Santana cf 5 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3 Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 1 Meadows dh 3 1 2 2 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Phillips cf 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2

Boston 100 000 010 — 2 Tampa Bay 230 000 30x — 8

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), Zunino (15), Lowe (14). SB_Phillips (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Richards L,4-5 1 2-3 3 5 4 4 0 Workman 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Rios 2 0 0 0 1 2 Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 2 Andriese 2 2 3 3 1 5

Tampa Bay Hill W,6-2 5 3 1 1 5 5 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 Springs 1 1 1 1 1 2 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).

