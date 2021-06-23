Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 8 6 7
Santana cf 5 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 2 3
Verdugo lf 3 1 0 0 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 1 Meadows dh 3 1 2 2
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 1 1 0
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Phillips cf 2 1 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2
Boston 100 000 010 2
Tampa Bay 230 000 30x 8

E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), Zunino (15), Lowe (14). SB_Phillips (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards L,4-5 1 2-3 3 5 4 4 0
Workman 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Rios 2 0 0 0 1 2
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 2
Andriese 2 2 3 3 1 5
Tampa Bay
Hill W,6-2 5 3 1 1 5 5
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2
Springs 1 1 1 1 1 2
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).

