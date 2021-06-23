Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|6
|7
|
|Santana cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|230
|000
|30x
|—
|8
E_Hernández (5). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Hernández (16), Devers (23), Lowe (10). HR_Meadows (16), Zunino (15), Lowe (14). SB_Phillips (10).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards L,4-5
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|Workman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rios
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Andriese
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,6-2
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Hill (Devers), Richards (Arozarena), Andriese (Wendle). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:31. A_9,088 (25,000).
