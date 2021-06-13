On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:44 pm
Sunday
New England Dragway
Epping, N.H.
Sunday’s Results
TOP FUEL

1. Billy Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Justin Ashley; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Joe Morrison; 12. Buddy Hull.

FUNNY CAR

1. John Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Terry Haddock; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Jim Campbell; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Cory Lee; 13. Blake Alexander.

PRO STOCK

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Richie Stevens; 9. Kyle Koretsky; 10. Chris McGaha; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Bob Benza; 13. John Gaydosh Jr; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Alan Prusiensky; 16. Deric Kramer.

Results

Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.827 seconds, 324.44 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.816 seconds, 325.37 mph.

Funny Car — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.972, 327.51 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.993, 323.35.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.576, 209.88 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.577, 209.92.

Super Stock — Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.108, 128.97 def. Justin Picillo, Pontiac Firebird, 9.414, 140.93.

Stock Eliminator — John Gray, chevy Camaro, 9.667, 135.48 def. John Shaul, Plymouth Fury, 9.776, 135.58.

Super Comp — Amanda Boicesco, Dragster, 8.943, 174.75 def. Heather Fetch, Dragster, 8.897, 172.92.

Super Gas — John Labbous Jr., Chevy Corvette, 10.253, 128.02 def. Iggie Boicesco, Corvette, Broke.

Super Street — John Harper, Chevy BelAir, 10.896, 140.17 def. Raymond Knight, Ford Mustang, 10.894, 133.30.

Top Dragster presented by Vortech Superchargers — Nick Meloni, Dragster, 6.822, 174.12 def. Kyle Cultrera, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Round-by-Round Results

TOP FUEL
ROUND ONE

Antron Brown, 3.773, 324.98 def. Brittany Force, 3.843, 319.07; Doug Kalitta, 3.842, 293.98 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.080, 292.96; Leah Pruett, 3.771, 324.28 def. Justin Ashley, 4.063, 274.78; Mike Salinas, 3.813, 325.22 def. Buddy Hull, 6.295, 99.49; Billy Torrence, 4.519, 220.55 def. Joe Morrison, 5.660, 127.91; Steve Torrence, 3.742, 328.14 def. Clay Millican, 4.111, 218.48;

QUARTERFINALS

Salinas, 3.792, 324.36 def. Kalitta, 4.300, 197.74; B. Torrence, 3.837, 326.79 def. Brown, 3.850, 319.22; S. Torrence, 3.823, 320.13 def. Pruett, 3.811, 323.12;

SEMIFINALS

B. Torrence, 3.871, 313.15 was unopposed; Salinas, 3.826, 320.81 def. S. Torrence, 4.873, 159.44;

FINAL

B. Torrence, 3.827, 324.44 def. Salinas, 3.816, 325.37.

FUNNY CAR
ROUND ONE

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.935, 327.11 was unopposed; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.960, 324.90 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.111, 312.71; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.279, 211.03 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 6.092, 114.54; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.214, 253.23 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.292, 263.20; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.336, 287.78 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.717, 193.54; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.994, 322.88 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.027, 321.73; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.492, 206.10 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 10.409, 73.61;

QUARTERFINALS

Haddock, No Time Recorded was unopposed; Hight, 3.972, 324.36 def. Tasca III, 10.095, 86.22; Wilkerson, 3.956, 324.44 def. Hagan, 3.983, 328.06; Force, 3.957, 329.18 def. Todd, 4.006, 319.98;

SEMIFINALS

Force, 3.975, 324.83 def. Haddock, 4.199, 296.96; Hight, 4.022, 322.27 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL

Force, 3.972, 327.51 def. Hight, 3.993, 323.35.

PRO STOCK
ROUND ONE

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 209.30 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.837, 128.73; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.589, 209.49 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.578, 209.88; Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.617, 209.30 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 19.076, 42.60; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.590, 209.88 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.610, 210.21; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.562, 210.28 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 8.685, 113.24; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 210.21 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, 6.743, 205.13; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.573, 209.20 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.581, 209.49; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.550, 210.21 def. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.664, 208.36;

QUARTERFINALS

M. McGaha, 6.584, 209.07 def. Glenn, 6.613, 208.71; Stanfield, 6.583, 209.52 def. Stevens, 6.668, 208.94; Anderson, 6.562, 209.95 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.603, 209.30; Hartford, 6.576, 209.39 def. Enders, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS

Stanfield, 6.595, 209.59 def. M. McGaha, 6.616, 207.40; Anderson, 6.583, 209.26 def. Hartford, 9.941, 90.78;

FINAL

Stanfield, 6.576, 209.88 def. Anderson, 6.577, 209.92.

Point Standings
Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 606; 2. Antron Brown, 444; 3. Billy Torrence, 391; 4. Shawn Langdon, 354; 5. Brittany Force, 341; 6. Doug Kalitta, 330; 7. Justin Ashley, 283; 8. Josh Hart, 278; 9. Clay Millican, 270; 10. Leah Pruett, 267.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 495; 2. John Force, 480; 3. J.R. Todd, 450; 4. Robert Hight, 423; 5. Matt Hagan, 375; 6. Ron Capps, 372; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 364; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 325; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 305; 10. Terry Haddock, 221.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 543; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 438; 3. Mason McGaha, 402; 4. Deric Kramer, 390; 5. Erica Enders, 388; 6. Matt Hartford, 373; 7. Dallas Glenn, 343; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 321; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 312; 10. Chris McGaha, 240.

