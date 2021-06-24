On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tennessee dismisses freshman QB recruit Kaidon Salter

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 4:00 pm
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the football team.

The school made the announcement Thursday in a two-line statement and gave no details behind the decision.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Salter and freshman offensive lineman Amari McNeill were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after an early morning traffic stop Saturday.

Salter, a former four-star recruit, had also been suspended during spring practice. He had been expected to compete for the position as first-year coach Josh Heupel looks to rebuild the program.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America