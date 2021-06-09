Texas 4, San Francisco 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|5
|2
|3
|8
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Dubón ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Tromp c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|b-Slater ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|4
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.244
|A.García cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.276
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.136
|Culberson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|c-Lowe ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|White rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|d-Trevino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|000
|10_3
|5
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|001
|11_4
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Vosler in the 7th. b-grounded out for Tauchman in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Culberson in the 10th. d-popped out for Heim in the 11th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, Texas 4. 2B_White (2). HR_Vosler (3), off Gibson; Tromp (1), off Gibson. RBIs_Vosler (4), Tromp (2), Kiner-Falefa (24), A.García (44), Lowe (32), Holt (11). SB_Culberson (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). CS_J.Martin (1). SF_Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Texas 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Heim, Kiner-Falefa, Holt, Solak. GIDP_Slater.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Culberson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.56
|Long
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|69
|2.25
|Leone, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.18
|Menez, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.00
|Rogers, BS, 8-12
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|1.71
|McGee, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.76
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|2.13
|King
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.25
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|B.Martin, W, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. IBB_off McGee (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:29. A_25,803 (40,300).
