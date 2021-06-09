Texas 4, San Francisco 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 5 2 3 8 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .188 a-Dubón ph-3b 2 1 0 0 0 2 .229 Tromp c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .444 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 b-Slater ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 5 4 4 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .291 Holt 3b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .244 A.García cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .276 Calhoun dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .136 Culberson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 c-Lowe ph-1b 0 1 0 1 0 0 .241 White rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .161 Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160 d-Trevino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237

San Francisco 000 020 000 10_3 5 0 Texas 000 001 001 11_4 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Vosler in the 7th. b-grounded out for Tauchman in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Culberson in the 10th. d-popped out for Heim in the 11th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Texas 4. 2B_White (2). HR_Vosler (3), off Gibson; Tromp (1), off Gibson. RBIs_Vosler (4), Tromp (2), Kiner-Falefa (24), A.García (44), Lowe (32), Holt (11). SB_Culberson (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). CS_J.Martin (1). SF_Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Texas 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Heim, Kiner-Falefa, Holt, Solak. GIDP_Slater.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Culberson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Littell 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.56 Long 4 1 1 1 1 7 69 2.25 Leone, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.18 Menez, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 0.00 Rogers, BS, 8-12 2 2 2 1 1 0 28 1.71 McGee, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 7 3.76

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 6 4 2 2 2 5 92 2.13 King 2 0 0 0 1 2 25 2.25 Patton 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 B.Martin, W, 1-2 2 1 1 0 0 0 16 3.13

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-1. IBB_off McGee (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:29. A_25,803 (40,300).

