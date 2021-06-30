On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Texas 5, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:40 am
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 1 7
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Gallo rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .230
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
White lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .198
Heim c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .233
Solak 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237
Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 2 9
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Lowrie 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .251
Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Moreland dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Brown rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .187
a-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Texas 000 111 002_5 9 0
Oakland 100 100 002_4 7 1

a-walked for Brown in the 8th.

E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), off Kaprielian; Solak (9), off Acevedo; Chapman (11), off Foltynewicz; Lowrie (7), off Kennedy; Moreland (6), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gallo 2 (42), Heim (11), Solak 2 (33), Chapman (42), Laureano (29), Lowrie (34), Moreland (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lowe, Holt); Oakland 2 (Chapman, Murphy). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 3.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 2-7 7 4 2 2 1 6 95 5.17
Rodríguez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 5.64
Kennedy, S, 14-15 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 2.96
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 4-2 6 6 3 3 0 6 105 3.06
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.06
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.05
Acevedo 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 9.00

IBB_off Wendelken (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).

