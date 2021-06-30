Texas 5, Oakland 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.230
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|White lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Texas
|000
|111
|002_5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|100
|100
|002_4
|7
|1
a-walked for Brown in the 8th.
E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), off Kaprielian; Solak (9), off Acevedo; Chapman (11), off Foltynewicz; Lowrie (7), off Kennedy; Moreland (6), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gallo 2 (42), Heim (11), Solak 2 (33), Chapman (42), Laureano (29), Lowrie (34), Moreland (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lowe, Holt); Oakland 2 (Chapman, Murphy). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 3.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 2-7
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|95
|5.17
|Rodríguez, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|5.64
|Kennedy, S, 14-15
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.96
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 4-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|105
|3.06
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.06
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.05
|Acevedo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
IBB_off Wendelken (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).
