Texas 5, Oakland 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 1 7 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Gallo rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .230 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 White lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .198 Heim c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .233 Solak 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237 Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 2 9 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Lowrie 2b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .251 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Moreland dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Brown rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .187 a-Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216

Texas 000 111 002_5 9 0 Oakland 100 100 002_4 7 1

a-walked for Brown in the 8th.

E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), off Kaprielian; Solak (9), off Acevedo; Chapman (11), off Foltynewicz; Lowrie (7), off Kennedy; Moreland (6), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gallo 2 (42), Heim (11), Solak 2 (33), Chapman (42), Laureano (29), Lowrie (34), Moreland (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Lowe, Holt); Oakland 2 (Chapman, Murphy). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 3.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 2-7 7 4 2 2 1 6 95 5.17 Rodríguez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 5.64 Kennedy, S, 14-15 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 2.96

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, L, 4-2 6 6 3 3 0 6 105 3.06 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.06 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.05 Acevedo 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 9.00

IBB_off Wendelken (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).

