Sports News

Texas 5, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:42 am
< a min read
      
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 7 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
García cf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 3 2 2 2 Lowrie 2b 3 2 2 1
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1
White lf 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 4 1 1 1
Heim c 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Solak 2b 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 2 0 0 0
Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 111 002 5
Oakland 100 100 002 4

E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), Solak (9), Chapman (11), Lowrie (7), Moreland (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz W,2-7 7 4 2 2 1 6
Rodríguez H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kennedy S,14-15 1 3 2 2 0 1
Oakland
Kaprielian L,4-2 6 6 3 3 0 6
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0
Acevedo 1 2 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).

