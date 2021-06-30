Texas 5, Oakland 4

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|White lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|111
|002
|—
|5
|Oakland
|100
|100
|002
|—
|4
E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), Solak (9), Chapman (11), Lowrie (7), Moreland (6).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz W,2-7
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Rodríguez H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kennedy S,14-15
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,4-2
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).
