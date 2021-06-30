Texas 5, Oakland 4

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 7 4 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 García cf 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 2 2 2 Lowrie 2b 3 2 2 1 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 White lf 4 1 1 0 Moreland dh 4 1 1 1 Heim c 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Solak 2b 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 2 0 0 0 Pinder ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Texas 000 111 002 — 5 Oakland 100 100 002 — 4

E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Heim (8), Kemp (9), Laureano (11). HR_Gallo 2 (18), Solak (9), Chapman (11), Lowrie (7), Moreland (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Foltynewicz W,2-7 7 4 2 2 1 6 Rodríguez H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kennedy S,14-15 1 3 2 2 0 1

Oakland Kaprielian L,4-2 6 6 3 3 0 6 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 0 Acevedo 1 2 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_4,739 (46,847).

