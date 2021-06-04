Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|2
|9
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.201
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|b-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Phillips rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.225
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|0
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gallo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|J.Martin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|022_4
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|310
|00x_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 6th. b-flied out for Mejía in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_B.Lowe (10), off Sborz; Gallo (10), off Fleming. RBIs_B.Lowe 2 (25), Phillips 2 (15), García (42), N.Lowe (31), Culberson (12), Calhoun (15), Gallo (26). S_Trevino, Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Meadows, B.Lowe); Texas 1 (Gallo). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Davis. LIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Texas 1 (N.Lowe).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming, L, 5-4
|7
|
|10
|5
|5
|0
|2
|100
|3.44
|Sherriff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.75
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 4-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|73
|2.06
|King
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.82
|Sborz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|4.24
|Kennedy, S, 12-13
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|30
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:47. A_30,635 (40,300).
