Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 2 9 B.Lowe 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .201 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .287 a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .178 Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Díaz 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .253 Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .208 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .206 Mejía c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .260 b-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Phillips rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .225

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 0 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 García cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .277 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Gallo rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .212 Solak 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .244 N.Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .222 Calhoun lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .257 J.Martin lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Trevino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Tampa Bay 000 000 022_4 10 0 Texas 001 310 00x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 6th. b-flied out for Mejía in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Texas 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_B.Lowe (10), off Sborz; Gallo (10), off Fleming. RBIs_B.Lowe 2 (25), Phillips 2 (15), García (42), N.Lowe (31), Culberson (12), Calhoun (15), Gallo (26). S_Trevino, Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Meadows, B.Lowe); Texas 1 (Gallo). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Texas 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Davis. LIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Texas 1 (N.Lowe).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fleming, L, 5-4 7 10 5 5 0 2 100 3.44 Sherriff 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.75

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 4-0 5 1-3 5 0 0 0 5 73 2.06 King 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.82 Sborz 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 4.24 Kennedy, S, 12-13 1 2 2 2 2 1 30 2.53

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:47. A_30,635 (40,300).

