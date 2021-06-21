Texas 8, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|White lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pinder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bolt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|011
|100
|—
|3
|Texas
|500
|003
|00x
|—
|8
E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), Ibáñez (1), Trevino (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,7-7
|5
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|6
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,5-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sborz H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Montas (White).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).
