Texas 8, Oakland 3

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 33 8 10 8 Kemp lf-2b 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 Canha rf-lf 5 0 1 0 Holt 3b 3 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 García cf 3 1 1 1 Laureano cf 2 0 1 1 Gallo rf 3 1 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 1 3 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 White lf 3 1 1 0 Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 2 3 Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bolt ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Oakland 000 011 100 — 3 Texas 500 003 00x — 8

E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), Ibáñez (1), Trevino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas L,7-7 5 2-3 9 8 8 2 6 Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1

Texas Gibson W,5-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 3 Sborz H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Martin 1 2 1 0 1 1 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Montas (White).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).

