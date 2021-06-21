Trending:
Texas 8, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 11:37 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 2 Totals 33 8 10 8
Kemp lf-2b 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0
Canha rf-lf 5 0 1 0 Holt 3b 3 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 García cf 3 1 1 1
Laureano cf 2 0 1 1 Gallo rf 3 1 0 0
Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1
Lowrie 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 1 3
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 0
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 White lf 3 1 1 0
Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 2 3
Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bolt ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Oakland 000 011 100 3
Texas 500 003 00x 8

E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), Ibáñez (1), Trevino (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,7-7 5 2-3 9 8 8 2 6
Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gibson W,5-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 3
Sborz H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Martin 1 2 1 0 1 1
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Montas (White).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).

