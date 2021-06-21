Trending:
Texas 8, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 11:35 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 2 5 4
Kemp lf-2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280
Canha rf-lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304
Laureano cf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .255
Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Lowrie 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .215
Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
a-Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
b-Bolt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 8 3 9
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Holt 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229
García cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .273
Gallo rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .217
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Ibáñez 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .160
Calhoun dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247
White lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .161
Trevino c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .230
Oakland 000 011 100_3 7 0
Texas 500 003 00x_8 10 2

a-popped out for Pinder in the 6th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th.

E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), off Gibson; Ibáñez (1), off Montas; Trevino (3), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (36), Laureano (25), García (49), Lowe (37), Ibáñez 3 (5), Trevino 3 (15). CS_Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Lowrie); Texas 1 (García). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Texas 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Moreland. LIDP_Murphy.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Andrus, Murphy); Texas 1 (Lowe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 7-7 5 2-3 9 8 8 2 6 87 4.79
Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.20
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 5-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 3 96 2.17
Sborz, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.82
Martin 1 2 1 0 1 1 32 2.93
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.20
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-0, Sborz 2-0. HBP_Montas (White).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).

Sports News

