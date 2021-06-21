Texas 8, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|5
|4
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Canha rf-lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Lowrie 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Pinder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Bolt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|3
|9
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Holt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.217
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.160
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|White lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Oakland
|000
|011
|100_3
|7
|0
|Texas
|500
|003
|00x_8
|10
|2
a-popped out for Pinder in the 6th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th.
E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), off Gibson; Ibáñez (1), off Montas; Trevino (3), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (36), Laureano (25), García (49), Lowe (37), Ibáñez 3 (5), Trevino 3 (15). CS_Trevino (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Lowrie); Texas 1 (García). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Texas 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Moreland. LIDP_Murphy.
DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Andrus, Murphy); Texas 1 (Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 7-7
|5
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|6
|87
|4.79
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.20
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 5-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|96
|2.17
|Sborz, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.82
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.93
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.20
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-0, Sborz 2-0. HBP_Montas (White).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).
