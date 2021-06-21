Texas 8, Oakland 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 2 5 4 Kemp lf-2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280 Canha rf-lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304 Laureano cf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .255 Moreland dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Lowrie 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .215 Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 a-Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 b-Bolt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 8 3 9 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Holt 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229 García cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .273 Gallo rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .217 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .160 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247 White lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .161 Trevino c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .230

Oakland 000 011 100_3 7 0 Texas 500 003 00x_8 10 2

a-popped out for Pinder in the 6th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th.

E_Trevino (5), Kiner-Falefa (9). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (17), Laureano (9), García (7), Lowe (9). HR_Murphy (9), off Gibson; Ibáñez (1), off Montas; Trevino (3), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy (36), Laureano (25), García (49), Lowe (37), Ibáñez 3 (5), Trevino 3 (15). CS_Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Lowrie); Texas 1 (García). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Texas 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Moreland. LIDP_Murphy.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Andrus, Murphy); Texas 1 (Lowe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 7-7 5 2-3 9 8 8 2 6 87 4.79 Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.20 Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 5-0 5 1-3 5 2 2 3 3 96 2.17 Sborz, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.82 Martin 1 2 1 0 1 1 32 2.93 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.20 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.59

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-0, Sborz 2-0. HBP_Montas (White).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Libka; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_3:12. A_20,259 (40,300).

