Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas Tech adds another transfer in UTEP’s Bryson Williams

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 5:41 pm
< a min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech added another transfer Monday in Bryson Williams, who is set to play for his third college in his fifth and final season.

Williams spent the past two years at UTEP after starting his career at Fresno State. He joined the Miners after Rodney Terry left Fresno State to become UTEP’s coach.

With Terry joining former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard’s staff at Texas, Williams is moving on as well after averaging 15.1 points per game last season with UTEP. Williams averaged a career-high 17.8 points per game with the Miners in 2019-20.

Williams gets to play a fifth season because the NCAA granted players an extra year after the pandemic ended the 2019-20 season about a week before the NCAA Tournament was scheduled to start.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Williams is the fifth transfer to join Texas Tech since first-year coach Mark Adams replaced Beard. The others are Daniel Batcho (Arizona), Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State), Kaelen “KJ” Allen (East Los Angeles College) and graduate transfer Chandler Jacobs, the career scoring leader at Dallas Baptist.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday