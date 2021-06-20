On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Another US Open disappointment for Mickelson

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 2:32 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the U.S. Open and he only has a silver medal — six of them — to show for it.

His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the U.S. Open.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open through 2025.

The leading groups are still just under two hours away from teeing off. No one has broken par among the 11 players who have finished. Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama are finishing up their rounds and both appear headed for sub-70 scores.

Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for the lead and in the final group. Russell Henley also is tied. He plays with Rory McIlroy in the penultimate group.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest