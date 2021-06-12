The Latest: Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on French Open (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has won the French Open.

The unseeded Czech player defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final. It’s her first Grand Slam title.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova was making just her fifth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam.

She was outside the top 100 a year ago and saved a match point in her three-hour semifinal in Paris.

___

4:26 p.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has leveled the French Open final at one set apiece.

She won the second set 6-2 after unseeded Barbora Krejcikova took the first 6-1.

Pavlyuchenkova was down a break point in the first game of the second set but held for the first time to start a 3-game run.

The 31st-seeded Russian played more aggressively and produced a series of spectacular winners that put Krejcikova on the back foot.

She broke again for a 5-1 lead then dropped her serve.

After receiving treatment on her back at the changeover, she returned to the court with her left thigh strapped and broke again with a backhand winner.

___

4:25 p.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova asked for a medical timeout in the second set of the French Open final.

She lost the opening set 6-1 against Barbora Krejcikova but fought back to move up 5-2 in the second.

Pavlyuchenkova then asked for a break and a trainer was called on to the court. She laid face down on the clay court and received treatment on her back, then had her upper left thigh strapped.

___

3:45 p.m.

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova is one set away from the French Open title.

After dropping her serve immediately, Krejcikova quickly recovered to reel off six straight games against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Krejcikova won the opening set 6-1 in 31 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both women are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Krejcikova dictated play from the baseline and mixed in drop shots with sharp groundstrokes.

__

3:20 p.m.

Linda Noskova won the French Open girls’ trophy to become the first female Czech player since Hana Mandlikova to claim a singles title at Roland Garros.

She beat Erika Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a battle of 16-year-olds.

Noskova won her first two titles on the second-tier ITF Tour earlier this year and has already played 17 professional tournaments.

Mandlikova won the junior title at the French Open in 1978 and the women’s title in 1981.

___

3:10 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has dropped her serve immediately as the women’s French Open final got underway in Paris.

The unseeded Czech player is up against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

___

2:30 p.m.

Martina Navratilova will present the French Open trophy to the winner of the women’s final.

The former top-ranked Navratilova won Roland Garros twice in singles, in 1982 and 1984, and lost four times in the final. She also won the doubles title seven times.

The women’s final pits unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Pavlyuchenkova is taking part in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Krejcikova is playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any major tournament.

___

2 p.m.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys’ title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country’s worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The last Frenchman to win the men’s singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.

___

