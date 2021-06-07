On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Latest: Bills to stay in Buffalo again for training camp

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 2:19 pm
1 min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Buffalo Bills are staying home for training camp again.

The Bills cited the NFL’s COVID-19 health protocols in their decision to not travel to their traditional training camp site at St. John Fisher College outside of Rochester, New York. The team instead will hold camp at its headquarters in Orchard Park.

Coach Sean McDermott has said he is a fan of the team going away for camp because it helps promote player bonding. The Bills have held camp at the college in Pittsford since 2000, with the exception of last year because of the pandemic.

Vaccinations have been a focus of debate this offseason for the Bills, with quarterback Josh Allen previously saying he wasn’t certain whether he’d get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several players have since refused to discuss the issue.

McDermott previously raised concerns that the Bills could fall behind in having the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol restrictions loosened in time for camp.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are encouraging but not mandating players to get vaccinated. The NFL has eased many of its practice and meeting restrictions for teams that reach a certain percentage of players and staff being vaccinated.

___

