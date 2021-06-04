Trending:
The Latest: Clay-court experts in action at French Open

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 4:56 am
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

The two players with the most wins on clay this season are in action at the French Open and bidding for a spot in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federico Delbonis have both won 18 matches on the surface this year. Tsitsipas has posted 35 wins overall this year and will take on big-serving John Isner in the late session.

The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.

Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

