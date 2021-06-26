The Latest: Darida doubtful for Czechs against Netherlands

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Czech Republic captain Vladimír Darida is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

The team says Darida sustained an unspecified injury during practice on Friday and didn’t participate in pre-match training in Prague.

Czech team spokesman Petr Šedivý says the medical team has been treating Darida and it was not yet clear if he will recover in time for Sunday’s game in Budapest.

Darida’s loss would be a blow for the Czechs. The 30-year-old midfielder is the engine of the team and its most experienced player with 73 international appearances.

The team’s flight to Budapest was postponed until later in the day because of a technical problem with the plane.

___

Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare has urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test.”

Finland played two of its Euro 2020 group games in St. Petersburg, The team faced Russia on June 16 and Belgium on Monday. At least 2,000 Finns are estimated to have traveled to the city for those matches.

The Finns finished in third place in their group and were eliminated. Russia was also eliminated after finishing last.

St. Petersburg hosted six games in the group stage of the tournament and will host one of the four quarterfinal matches on Friday.

___

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived.

Denmark will take on Wales in the first match of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Italy will then face Austria in London.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Either Denmark or Wales will go to Baku to face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3. Italy or Austria will take on Belgium or Portugal on July 2 in Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.