The Latest: England and Czech Republic meet after advancing

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:23 am
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

England and the Czech Republic both advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship a day before their match.

Results in other groups allowed both to be guaranteed of at least one of the four best third-place spots.

The teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London with no pressure for advancement but with first place in Group D on the line.

Scotland or Croatia can join them in the round of 16 with a victory. They both have one point from their opening two matches and will play each other at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

