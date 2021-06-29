On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: England to face Germany at Wembley, again

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 5:20 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

It’s England against Germany. At Wembley Stadium. Again.

It’ll be the round of 16 at the European Championship this time but there have been some other big ones in the past.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest soccer triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

The match at Wembley is the first one of the day. Sweden will face Ukraine in the late match in Glasgow.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training