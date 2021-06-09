On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Gauff, Krejcikova face off for SF spot in Paris

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 4:49 am
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

10.45 a.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff is bidding for a spot in the French Open semifinals against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

If she wins on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 17-year-old Gauff will become the youngest woman in the semifinals at any major tournament since 2006.

The 24th-seeded Gauff has not been defeated by a player outside the top 30 on clay this season. Krejcikova is ranked 33rd.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek then faces Maria Sakkari.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman, before No. 1 Novak Djokovic meets No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the night session.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

