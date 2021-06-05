On Air: Federal News Network program
The Latest: Jose Ortiz replaces brother Irad in Belmont

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Belmont Stakes (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Jose Ortiz is replacing injured brother Irad riding Known Agenda in the Belmont Stakes.

I rad Ortiz Jr. was injured in a nasty fall during a race Thursday when he was thrown off his horse in the stretch. He seemed to escape serious injury but is expected to miss some time after getting stitches on his left arm and head.

Jose Ortiz told The Associated Press on Friday that his older brother was doing well and he expected him back soon. Jose was hoping to pick up Irad’s mount and got the nod from trainer Todd Pletcher over Hall of Fame jockeys Mike Smith and Javier Castellano.

Pletcher and Jose Ortiz teamed up to win the 2017 Belmont with Tapwrit. Pletcher has three horses in the $1.5 million, 1 1/2-mile race: Known Agenda, Bourbonic and Overtook.

Kendrick Carmouche is riding Bourbonic in the New York-based rider’s first Belmont.

