Sports News

The Latest: Oosthuizen joins Henley in US Open lead

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:33 am
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

___

8:15 a.m.

Louis Oosthuizen finished with two good par putts and joined Russell Henley atop the leaderboard at 4-under 67 after the opening round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Oosthuizen was among 36 players who didn’t finish the round Thursday because of a 90-minute fog delay at the start of the championship.

The South Africa had a 25-foot birdie putt when play resumed Friday on the par-3 eighth hole. He ran that 8 feet by and holed the par putt. He finished with a long birdie putt up the ridge on the par-5 ninth that came up 4 feet short and made that.

The 10 players who shot in the 60s include Rikuya Hoshino, the 25-year-old who has won twice in the last two months on the Japan Golf Tour.

The average score for the opening round was 73.7.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

