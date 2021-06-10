On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Packers to allow full capacity at Lambeau Field

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 3:36 pm
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Green Bay Packers expect to fill Lambeau Field for games this season. They also plan to welcome fans to training camp and their annual shareholders meeting this year.

Fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t need to wear masks. Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear masks. Proof of vaccination won’t be required.

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26 at Lambeau Field. Training camp will start the last week of July, though exact dates haven’t been set.

The Packers played in front of no spectators for their first four regular-season games last year. They made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members in late November and also admitted hundreds of front-line workers for their last two regular-season home games.

They admitted several thousand spectators to join those front-line workers and team employees at their two playoff games. Their NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a paid attendance of 7,772.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

