On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Venus Williams earns 90th Wimbledon victory

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 9:04 am
2 min read
      

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Venus Williams has won a match at Wimbledon for the 90th time. She also beat the rain.

The 41-year-old Williams advanced to the second round by defeating Mihaela Buzărnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The match ended moments before a light shower forced an interruption in play on some courts at the All England Club.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Williams is playing at Wimbledon for the 23rd time. She has won the grass-court tournament five times, most recently in 2008. She is now ranked 111th, and the victory was her first since she won one match at the Australian Open.

Williams saved five break points in the first set as she pulled ahead. When she closed out the victory, she shouted “Come on!” and celebrated with her familiar pirouette.

Williams overcame eight double-faults and erased 13 of the 15 break points she faced.

___

1:30 p.m.

Alison Riske of the United States lost in the first round at Wimbledon to Tereza Martincová 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The 28th-seeded Riske committed 42 unforced errors.

In men’s play, Feliciano López’s 78th Grand Slam ended when he lost to No. 22 Daniel Evans of Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-5. No. 26 Fabio Fognini beat Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

        Read more: Sports News

No. 8 Karolina Plíšková eliminated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4, and No. 13 Elise Mertens beat wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. No. 15 Maria Sakkari and No. 21 Ons Jabeur also won, and American qualifier Claire Liu outlasted Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-3, 9-7.

___

11 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams return to Centre Court to highlight Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also gets her campaign started by facing Carla Suarez Navarro.

The sky is gray with rain possible later in the afternoon after a soggy opening day at the All England Club.

It’s a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training