PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Belinda Bencic’s campaign at Roland Garros is over. She lost 6-2, 6-2 to Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Bencic struggled with her serve throughout and was broken four times by her Russian rival.

The Swiss player has never progressed past the third round at the French Open in five appearances.

Kasatkina made it to the quarterfinals in Paris in 2018 but it’s the first time this season that she has won consecutive matches on clay.

11 a.m.

Serena Williams resumes her quest for a fourth French Open title against yet another Romanian opponent.

The seventh-seeded Williams plays Mihaela Buzarnescu for a spot in the third round at Roland Garros. It’s their first career meeting.

The 39-year-old American fended off a tough challenge from Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday.

Williams is trying to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title but has played only four matches since the Australian Open.

Another interesting matchup pits the experienced 15th-seeded Victoria Azarenka against up-and-coming Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Tommy Paul in the night session in the men’s draw.

