On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: UEFA praises match officials at Euro 2020

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 5:56 am
< a min read
      

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

UEFA has given its referees and match officials high marks for their overall performance at the European Championship.

Trends cited by UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti include nearly 2½ minutes more active playing time per game, fewer fouls awarded and fewer yellow cards shown.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

UEFA believes the first European Championship using video review means all tight offside decisions were correctly made and more penalties were correctly given.

Rosetti says offside “is not any more an issue for us.”

He praises the players’ good behavior and attitude for the average of only 22.4 fouls in the 36-game group stage.

That raised the average active playing time to 58 minutes, 51 seconds compared to 56:30 at Euro 2016.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair