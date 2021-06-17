On Air: Panel Discussions
The Latest: US Open finally starts after 90-minute delay

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 11:28 am
1 min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

___

8:15 a.m.

The U.S. Open is finally underway after a 90-minute delay because of fog.

The USGA can count on dry weather when it comes to California. The wild card has always been the marine layer as the temperature warms, and that’s what caused the delay Thursday.

The long delay makes it certain the first round won’t be completed until Friday morning.

It was reminiscent of the fog delays at Pebble Beach for the 2000 U.S. Open. Tiger Woods played without delay on Thursday morning. He waited some 30 hours before hitting his next shot late Friday afternoon.

___

6:45 a.m.

The U.S. Open waited 13 years to return to Torrey Pines. And then it waited a little longer.

The opening round Thursday was delayed by two words: June Gloom. That’s what locals refer to as the marine layer that covered the South course and led to a 30-minute delay.

The forecast is dry and ideal for the week, though fog on the Pacific coast as summer approaches is always a concern.

Sahith Theegala, raised up the road in Orange and a Pepperdine alum, is set to hit the opening tee shot from the first hole. Andy Pope, who has made it through qualifying four of the last times for the U.S. Open, is first to play off No. 10.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are among those playing in the morning.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

