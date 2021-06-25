On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: USATF announces Kelati can run for US in 10K

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

USA Track and Field announced the transfer of allegiance application for distance runner Weini Kelati has been approved and she can compete in the women’s 10,000 meters.

Kelati was born in Eritrea and later competed for Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia. She ran at the University of New Mexico, where she was the Mountain West Conference female athlete of the year in 2019-20. She was the NCAA national champion at 10,000 meters in 2019.

The final for the women’s 10,000 meters is Saturday.

