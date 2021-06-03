Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Workman from Worcester.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 1B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Aristides Aquino to Louisville (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock and RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
REAL SALT LAKE —Signed D Toni Datkovic to a two-year contract pending receipt of his international travel card (ITC) and visa.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F David Egbo to Phoenix (USL Championship).
