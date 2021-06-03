Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Workman from Worcester.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 1B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Aristides Aquino to Louisville (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock and RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE —Signed D Toni Datkovic to a two-year contract pending receipt of his international travel card (ITC) and visa.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F David Egbo to Phoenix (USL Championship).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.