Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Workman from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL (Covid 19 protocol). Recalled INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Anthony Kay from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 1B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Aristides Aquino to Louisville (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock and RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Luis Marte for assignment. Activated RHP Elieser Hernandez from 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Activated OF Lewis Brinson from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned Alec Bettinger to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated RHP J.T. Brubaker from bereavement list and placed on the 10-day IL (COVID-19 protocol).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jack Jett and OF Ty Moore. Released INF Jose Reyes.

JOILIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Bobby Milacki to Minnesota (MLB). Sold the contract of LHP Steve Moyers to Seattle (MLB). Agreed to terms with RHP Wes Albert.

SHCAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kristian Scott. Released RHP Dallas Bryan.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Neville and INF Ian Walters.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Detroit’s DE Jashon Cornell first three games of the season for violating the substance abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard. Waived WR Krishawn Hogan with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Terry Godwin on IR.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released OL Erik Magnuson and TE Carson Williams. Signed DB Roderic Teamer.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived TE Dylan Cantrell with an injury designation.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE —Signed D Toni Datkovic to a two-year contract pending receipt of his international travel card (ITC) and visa.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F David Egbo to Phoenix (USL Championship).

