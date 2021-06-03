Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Brandon Workman from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL (Covid 19 protocol). Recalled INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Anthony Kay from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Tyler Jones from Miami.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned 1B Johan Camargo to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Aristides Aquino to Louisville (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock and RHP Jimmy Nelson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Luis Marte for assignment. Activated RHP Elieser Hernandez from 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Activated OF Lewis Brinson from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned Alec Bettinger to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 60-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Activated RHP J.T. Brubaker from bereavement list and placed on the 10-day IL (COVID-19 protocol).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Logan Webb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano and INF/OF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jack Jett and OF Ty Moore. Released INF Jose Reyes.

JOILIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Bobby Milacki to Minnesota (MLB). Sold the contract of LHP Steve Moyers to Seattle (MLB). Agreed to terms with RHP Wes Albert.

SHCAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kristian Scott. Released RHP Dallas Bryan.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Neville and INF Ian Walters.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Detroit’s DE Jashon Cornell first three games of the season for violating the substance abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract. Waived WR Krishawn Hogan with an injury designation.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Devin Gray.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Gregory Rousseau to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT John Atkins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Terry Godwin on IR. Signed WR Pharoh Cooper.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Kamalei Correa.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released OL Erik Magnuson and TE Carson Williams. Signed DB Roderic Teamer, T Sam Young and TE Alex Ellis.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DT Bobby Brown.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kadarius Toney to four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR DeVonta Smith to a four-year contract. Signed DT Milton Williams, CB Zech McPhearson and RB Kenneth Gainwell.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DTs Trevon Coley and Abry Jones. Waived DTs Daylon Mack and Jullian Taylor.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived TE Dylan Cantrell with an injury designation.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Nils Lundkvist on a contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Joe Snively to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minor League

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Stephan Beauvais and Fs Darby Llewellyn and Alex Kromm from reserve. Placed F Matt Lane and Ds Garrett Cecere and Justin Hamonic on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE —Signed D Toni Datkovic to a two-year contract pending receipt of his international travel card (ITC) and visa.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F David Egbo to Phoenix (USL Championship).

