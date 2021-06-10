Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions,

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Brandon Brennan from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 2B Nick Madrigal on 60-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Brian Goodwin from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Jake Bauers to Seattle for a player to be named later.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Derek Hill, LHP Derek Holland and RHP Rony Garcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Daz Cameron and RHPs Alex Lange and Beau Burrows from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent CF JaCoby Jones outright to Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Garcia on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF/OF Jake Bauers from Cleveland in exchange for player to be named later or cash considerations. Designated 2B Jack Mayfield for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Rick Short and Drew Hedman co-hitting coaches. Released hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated SS Trevor Story from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Alan Trejo to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

CINCINNATI REDS — Purchased the contract of 1B Logan Morrison from High Point (Atlantic League).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Cahill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Oviedo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B John Nogowski and LHP Brandon Waddell to Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hayden Wheeler.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Ethan Owens.

TRI-CITY VVALLEYCATS — Released LHP Dario Polanco and RHP Luis Sanchez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded RHP Michael Austin to Southern Illinois.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Joseph Reyes.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay’s TE Jayce Sternberger without pay first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating policy and program on substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Jeff Holland.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OT Ja’Wuan James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB Johnathan Joseph to retire.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kelvin Joseph.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Jake Dolegala. Released DL Anthony Rush.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Regis Eller director of pro scouting, Tom McConnaughey and John Stevenson national scouts and Dave McCloughan college scout. Signed S Andre Cisco.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed CB Charvarius Ward.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived CB Kemah Siverand.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Trevon Grimes on injured reserve.>

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Rashad Weaver.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Named Kirk Muller associate coach and Cail MacLean head coach of the Stockton (AHL).

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Activated D Chris Martenet and F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter and D Tim Shoup on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Alvas Powell.

