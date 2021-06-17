Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Transferred CF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Mike Ford to Tampa Bay in exchange for considerations and a player to be named later.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and INF Mike Ford to Durham (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Dennis Santana from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange LHP Kelvin Bautista, then optioned him to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Hyeon-jong Yang for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT John Atkins and OLB George Obinna. Waived WR Greg Dortch, OLB Jeff Holland, DT Eli Ankou and LB Alani Putuatu. Signed CB Darren Hall and C Drew Dalman to four-year contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Levi Onwuzurike to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Garrett Pilon and G Bobby Nardella to two-year contracts with the first year a two-way contract and the second a one-way contract. Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Tom Judge and G Tor Suanders to contracts with options through 2024.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Tod Brown head baseball coach.

