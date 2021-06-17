Trending:
Thursday's Transactions

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Eaton on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Transferred CF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Matt Manning from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A East). Purchased the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic League). Purchased the contract of RHP Kipp Rollings from Joliet (Frontier League).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF Mike Ford to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and INF Mike Ford to Durham (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Dennis Santana from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange LHP Kelvin Bautista, then optioned him to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Hyeon-jong Yang for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP T.J. Zeuch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected OF Jared Hoying to active roster. Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the paternity list. Placed RHP Rafael Dolis on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP C.J. Edwards from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Rogers to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Tyler Ferguson to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Brad Wieck from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Sent OF Yoshi Tsutsugo to Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Tim Lopes to Nashville (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed LHP Wade LeBlanc. Transferred 2B Max Moroff from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired LHP Hunter Cervenka from West Virginia in exchange for a player to be named later.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jackson Dvorak on a contract.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with C Marcus Chavez on a contract.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Munoz on a contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL— Suspended San Francisco 49ers DE Jordan Willis for first six games of the 2021 season for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT John Atkins and OLB George Obinna. Waived WR Greg Dortch, OLB Jeff Holland, DT Eli Ankou and LB Alani Putuatu. Signed CB Darren Hall and C Drew Dalman to four-year contracts. Signed WR Jeff Badet and OLB Shareef Miller.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Terrace Marshall.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Mike Pennel.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OLB Natrez Patrick with an injury designation. Waived P Max Duffy. Signed WR Amara Darboh and WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Levi Onwuzurike, LB Derrick Barnes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to four-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived OL Martinas Rankin. Signed WR Darrius Shepherd.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Darron Lee and CB De’Vante Bausby. Placed CB T.J. Morrison on waivers.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Willie Yarbary.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL R.J. Prince. Waived K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Kevin Peterson. Waived OLB Justus Reed.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Garrett Pilon and G Bobby Nardella to two-year contracts with the first year a two-way contract and the second a one-way contract. Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Tom Judge and G Tor Suanders to contracts with options through 2024.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned G David Jensen to K.V.C. Westerlo (Belgian League) for one year, pending transfer of his international transfer clearance.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Tod Brown head baseball coach.

