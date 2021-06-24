Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Austin Pruitt, Enoli Paredes and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Keynan Middleton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Tacoma. Designated LHP Daniel Zamora for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Traded 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Tucker Davidson and C Alex Jackson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Ben Braymer outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Brady Christensen to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Raquel Armstead.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RG David DeCastro. Agreed to terms with OG Trai Turner on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed OL Matt O’Donnell.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced DB Courtney Stephen retired.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.

SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.

SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.

WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.

