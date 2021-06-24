Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Austin Pruitt, Enoli Paredes and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Keynan Middleton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Tacoma. Designated LHP Daniel Zamora for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Traded 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Tucker Davidson and C Alex Jackson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

        Read more: Sports News

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Ben Braymer outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Brady Christensen to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Raquel Armstead.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RG David DeCastro. Agreed to terms with OG Trai Turner on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed OL Matt O’Donnell.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced DB Courtney Stephen retired.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.

SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.

SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.

WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair