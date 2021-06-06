On Air: Business of Government Hour
Tigers place RHP Fulmer on 10-day IL with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press
June 6, 2021 11:22 am
CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

The 28-year-old Fulmer hasn’t appeared in a big league game since May 30, and the IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The Tigers also activated right-hander José Ureña from the 10-day IL and brought up right-hander Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo. Ureña is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Veteran outfielder JaCoby Jones was designated for assignment. He hit .170 in 36 games with the Tigers before he was optioned to Toledo on May 24.

The Tigers cleared the way for Ureña’s return when they optioned infielder Zack Short to Toledo following Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Chicago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

