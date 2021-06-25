Tigers, streaking Baddoo set for matchup against Astros

Houston Astros (47-28, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-43, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-0, 1.67 ERA, .99 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +234, Astros -281; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit’s Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The Tigers are 17-20 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .381 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Astros are 21-15 on the road. Houston has hit 101 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Jose Altuve leads them with 17, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Luis Garcia secured his sixth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Houston. Jose Urena took his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 27 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 10-0, .319 batting average, 1.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 58 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger), Miguel Cabrera: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

