Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers’ Turnbull exits with right forearm tightness

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull left Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm.

Turnbull won a 12-pitch battle with Yermín Mercedes to end the fourth, getting him to swing and miss at a fastball. Kyle Funkhouser replaced him in the fifth.

Turnbull gave up a home run to Yasmani Grandal in the second, but not much else. He threw just 56 pitches, allowing one run and two hits. The right-hander struck out four and did not walk a batter.

The 28-year-old Turnbull pitched a no-hitter at Seattle last month.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters