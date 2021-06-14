On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Titmus just misses world record at Australian Olympic trials

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 8:51 am
1 min read
      

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Ariarne Titmus narrowly missed the world record as she won the women’s 200-meter freestyle on Monday night at the Australian Olympic swimming trials.

Her time of 1 minute, 53.09 seconds was the second-fastest ever for the women’s 200 free and just 0.11 outside the world mark set by Italy’s Federica Pellegrini in 2009, before rubberized swimsuits were banned.

Titmus was backing up a day after her victory in the 400 freestyle in national record time and dealing with shoulder soreness.

“At the start of the week I was a bit worried,” she said. “But I am just managing it as best I can . . . it’s hanging in there, it’s getting the job done.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Kaylee McKeown followed up her world record in the 100-meter backstroke on Sunday by winning the 200-meter individual medley in 2:08.19.

The 19-year-old McKeown said she got about 4 1/2 hours of sleep after her record-breaking night.

“That is probably the toughest thing I had to overcome this morning, there was a lot of fatigue,” she said. “I just did the best I could recovery-wise. I tried to get to sleep and I couldn’t, the adrenaline was still pumping.

“I went under the qualifying time and a small PB,” she said, “So I can’t ask for much more.”

Mack Horton missed another chance to qualify for an individual event in Tokyo when he placed fifth in the 800-meter freestyle in 8 minutes, 0.72 seconds, well behind Jack McLoughlin’s winning time of 7:42.51.

Horton won’t get a chance to defend his Olympic title in the 400 free after placing third in the Australian trials on the weekend.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system