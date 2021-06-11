Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top-seeded Arkansas routs North Carolina State 21-2

FAYETTEVILLE
June 11, 2021 10:08 pm
1 min read
      

Robert Moore went 4-for5 with two home runs and a double, finishing with five runs batted in and five runs scored as No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Arkansas overwhelmed North Carolina State 21-2 in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional on Friday.

Moore had plenty of help as the Razorbacks picked up their 50th win of the season against 11 losses. Charlie Welch went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double, driving in four and scoring four times while raising his average to .400 on the season. Cullen Smith had two hits, including a grand slam. Arkansas scored runs off six of the seven pitchers they faced.

Patrick Wicklander (7-1) went six innings in a start for Arkansas, allowing a run on six hits while striking out six. Wicklander surrendered a leadoff homer to Jose Torres in the top of the second, walked the next two batters before getting out of the jam. The Razorbacks answered with three runs in their half of the inning and never looked back, taking the lead for good on Moore’s two-run homer.

Austin Murr had an RBI triple in the ninth for the Wolfpack (33-18).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The two teams square off in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Saturday.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers