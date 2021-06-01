Trending:
By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 12:39 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Martinez Bos 50 192 62 39 .323
Guerrero Jr. Tor 52 186 60 40 .323
Bogaerts Bos 50 187 60 30 .321
Alvarez Hou 40 158 49 28 .310
Gurriel Hou 48 178 55 22 .309
Walsh LAA 52 186 57 25 .306
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Mercedes ChW 51 181 55 19 .304
Altuve Hou 42 178 54 35 .303
Wendle TB 50 162 49 34 .302

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 38.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; 6 tied at 5-2.

