AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Martinez Bos
|50
|192
|62
|39
|.323
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|52
|186
|60
|40
|.323
|Bogaerts Bos
|50
|187
|60
|30
|.321
|Alvarez Hou
|40
|158
|49
|28
|.310
|Gurriel Hou
|48
|178
|55
|22
|.309
|Walsh LAA
|52
|186
|57
|25
|.306
|Brantley Hou
|41
|167
|51
|25
|.305
|Mercedes ChW
|51
|181
|55
|19
|.304
|Altuve Hou
|42
|178
|54
|35
|.303
|Wendle TB
|50
|162
|49
|34
|.302
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13; 4 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Mancini, Baltimore, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Walsh, Los Angeles, 38.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-0; 6 tied at 5-2.
