Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 12:14 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 53 190 64 41 .337
Martinez Bos 51 196 62 39 .316
Alvarez Hou 41 162 51 29 .315
Bogaerts Bos 51 191 60 30 .314
Walsh LAA 52 186 57 25 .306
Altuve Hou 43 180 55 36 .306
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Mercedes ChW 51 181 55 19 .304
Gurriel Hou 49 181 55 22 .304
Semien Tor 53 213 64 36 .300

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; 2 tied at 38.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Sports News

