AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|53
|190
|64
|41
|.337
|Martinez Bos
|51
|196
|62
|39
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|41
|162
|51
|29
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|51
|191
|60
|30
|.314
|Walsh LAA
|52
|186
|57
|25
|.306
|Altuve Hou
|43
|180
|55
|36
|.306
|Brantley Hou
|41
|167
|51
|25
|.305
|Mercedes ChW
|51
|181
|55
|19
|.304
|Gurriel Hou
|49
|181
|55
|22
|.304
|Semien Tor
|53
|213
|64
|36
|.300
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Olson, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 39; Martinez, Boston, 39; Grichuk, Toronto, 39; 2 tied at 38.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-0; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; G.Cole, New York, 6-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
