By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 12:35 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 54 194 65 42 .335
Martinez Bos 53 205 66 41 .322
Bogaerts Bos 53 199 62 30 .312
Gurriel Hou 51 187 58 23 .310
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Alvarez Hou 43 168 51 29 .304
Semien Tor 54 216 65 38 .301
Walsh LAA 53 190 57 25 .300
Moncada ChW 54 187 56 29 .299
Mercedes ChW 52 184 55 19 .299

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Grichuk, Toronto, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

