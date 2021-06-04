AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|54
|194
|65
|42
|.335
|Martinez Bos
|53
|205
|66
|41
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|53
|199
|62
|30
|.312
|Gurriel Hou
|51
|187
|58
|23
|.310
|Brantley Hou
|41
|167
|51
|25
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|43
|168
|51
|29
|.304
|Semien Tor
|54
|216
|65
|38
|.301
|Moncada ChW
|54
|187
|56
|29
|.299
|Walsh LAA
|54
|194
|58
|26
|.299
|Mercedes ChW
|52
|184
|55
|19
|.299
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; 4 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Grichuk, Toronto, 41; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; 2 tied at 39.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
