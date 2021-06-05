AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|55
|197
|65
|42
|.330
|Martinez Bos
|54
|209
|67
|41
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|54
|203
|64
|32
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|52
|191
|60
|24
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|41
|167
|51
|25
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|44
|172
|52
|30
|.302
|Altuve Hou
|46
|189
|57
|38
|.302
|Mullins Bal
|57
|218
|65
|27
|.298
|Walsh LAA
|55
|198
|59
|26
|.298
|Mercedes ChW
|53
|188
|56
|19
|.298
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; A.García, Texas, 42; Grichuk, Toronto, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Perez, Kansas City, 40.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Keller, Kansas City, 6-4.
