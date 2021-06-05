Trending:
By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:30 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 55 197 65 42 .330
Martinez Bos 54 209 67 41 .321
Bogaerts Bos 54 203 64 32 .315
Gurriel Hou 52 191 60 24 .314
Brantley Hou 41 167 51 25 .305
Alvarez Hou 44 172 52 30 .302
Altuve Hou 46 189 57 38 .302
Mullins Bal 57 218 65 27 .298
Walsh LAA 55 198 59 26 .298
Mercedes ChW 53 188 56 19 .298

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; A.García, Texas, 42; Grichuk, Toronto, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Perez, Kansas City, 40.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Keller, Kansas City, 6-4.

