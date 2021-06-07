Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 57 204 68 44 .333
Gurriel Hou 54 197 64 27 .325
Mullins Bal 59 227 73 32 .322
Martinez Bos 54 209 67 41 .321
Bogaerts Bos 56 211 67 33 .318
Madrigal ChW 52 193 59 30 .306
Altuve Hou 48 199 60 39 .302
Walsh LAA 57 206 62 28 .301
T.Anderson ChW 46 192 57 34 .297
Judge NYY 57 200 59 32 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 47; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Grichuk, Toronto, 43; A.García, Texas, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 41; 3 tied at 40.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Matz, Toronto, 6-3.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh