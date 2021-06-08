AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|57
|204
|68
|44
|.333
|Gurriel Hou
|55
|201
|67
|27
|.333
|Mullins Bal
|60
|231
|75
|33
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|58
|218
|70
|34
|.321
|Martinez Bos
|55
|213
|68
|41
|.319
|Madrigal ChW
|52
|193
|59
|30
|.306
|Walsh LAA
|58
|208
|62
|30
|.298
|Altuve Hou
|49
|202
|60
|39
|.297
|T.Anderson ChW
|46
|192
|57
|34
|.297
|Alvarez Hou
|47
|183
|54
|32
|.295
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14.
Runs Batted In
Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 47; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; A.García, Texas, 43; Grichuk, Toronto, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 42; 3 tied at 40.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Matz, Toronto, 6-3.
