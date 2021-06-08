On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 12:51 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 57 204 68 44 .333
Gurriel Hou 55 201 67 27 .333
Mullins Bal 60 231 75 33 .325
Bogaerts Bos 58 218 70 34 .321
Martinez Bos 55 213 68 41 .319
Madrigal ChW 52 193 59 30 .306
Walsh LAA 58 208 62 30 .298
Altuve Hou 49 202 60 39 .297
T.Anderson ChW 46 192 57 34 .297
Alvarez Hou 47 183 54 32 .295

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Olson, Oakland, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14.

Runs Batted In

Meadows, Tampa Bay, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 47; J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Mancini, Baltimore, 45; A.García, Texas, 43; Grichuk, Toronto, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 42; 3 tied at 40.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 8-2; Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Berríos, Minnesota, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Matz, Toronto, 6-3.

